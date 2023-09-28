Kim Kardashian Reignites Feud with Kourtney Kardashian in The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere

In the Season 4 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s long-standing feud takes center stage once again. The feud, which originally began in Season 3, shows no signs of simmering down as tensions escalate between the two sisters.

The third season revolved around Kim’s role as creative director for a Dolce & Gabbana show, which caused friction between her and Kourtney. The issue stemmed from D&G designing Kourtney’s wedding, and she felt Kim’s involvement was a breach of trust. This disagreement was left unresolved and continued to fester.

The recent premiere episode featured a heated phone call between the sisters, where Kourtney resorted to name-calling, referring to Kim as a “witch.” In retaliation, Kim dragged Kourtney’s best friends and even her children into the argument. She exposed a secret WhatsApp group that was allegedly set up to backstab Kourtney, revealing the extent of the animosity.

The Kardashians have captivated audiences with their dramatic family dynamics for over a decade. While this feud has been ongoing for some time, the airing of their grievances on national television adds a new layer of intensity to their relationship.

It remains to be seen how this feud will progress throughout the season and what impact it will have on the Kardashian family dynamics. Fans of the show can expect more drama, tension, and emotional confrontations as Kim and Kourtney navigate their complicated sisterhood.

Source: Daily Mail (article published on September 28, 2023, Brian Gallagher)