Netflix Secures Exclusive Rights to New Comedy Film “The Fifth Wheel”

Netflix has come out on top in a fierce bidding war for the highly anticipated comedy film “The Fifth Wheel,” starring the renowned Kim Kardashian. The news of Netflix’s victory was reported Deadline, who revealed that multiple industry giants, including theatrical distributors and streamers, had been vying for the film.

Amidst the intense competition, two of the five companies ultimately decided to withdraw from the bidding process, leaving Netflix as the frontrunner. The streaming giant successfully sealed the deal with Kardashian and the film’s co-writers, Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

As a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” Pell brings her expertise to the production of “The Fifth Wheel,” in which Kardashian will also have a producing role. Although details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, it is known that Kardashian will portray the titular “fifth wheel” alongside an ensemble of talented actresses.

Kardashian, who has gained recognition as both a successful businesswoman and a reality TV star, has been steadily making her mark in the world of scripted entertainment. In the recent season of “American Horror Story,” she showcased her acting abilities alongside Emma Roberts.

This acquisition of “The Fifth Wheel” Netflix marks one of the first significant sales after the resolution of the historic SAG strike in November. Netflix’s upcoming lineup also includes other notable mid-budget films, such as the romantic comedy “A Family Affair” featuring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, as well as the drama “Lonely Planet” starring Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth. Additionally, “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy will make his directorial debut with “Good Grief,” a film in which he stars alongside Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, and Luke Evans.

Pell, who has already made a name for herself with the comedy film “Sisters,” starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, adds another impressive credit to her repertoire with “The Fifth Wheel.” Meanwhile, Brito, who is married to Pell and played her onscreen spouse in the Peacock series “Girls5Eva,” earns her first major writing credit. She has also contributed her talents to the writers’ room of NBC’s sitcom “Mr. Mayor.”

