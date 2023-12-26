Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on her Absence from Christmas Party Lip Sync Video

In a star-studded Christmas Eve party thrown Kim Kardashian, one moment seemed to overshadow the festivities. Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram Reel showing herself, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker, and Khloé Kardashian lipsyncing to Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” but Kim was noticeably absent from the video. This led fans on social media to speculate about where Kim was during the filming.

To address the growing speculation, Kim took to the comments section and clarified the situation. She explained that while her sisters were enjoying the lip-syncing fun, she was busy fulfilling her duties as the hostess of the party. Kim also emphasized that “Santa Tell Me” is her favorite Christmas song, adding a playful clap back to the haters.

The high-profile party, held at a top secret snowy location, featured extravagant decorations, performances from renowned musicians, and a “candy shop” designed like a gingerbread house. Attendees included celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Paris Hilton, making it a gathering to remember.

Though Kim’s absence in the lip-sync video may have raised eyebrows, it seems she had a valid reason. With hosting responsibilities, it’s no surprise that Kim was unable to join in the festive performance. The Kardashian-Jenner family often shares glimpses of their glamorous lives on social media, and this incident sparked yet another social media frenzy.

As the speculation spread, fans expressed their concerns and theories, ranging from humorous to worried. But with Kim’s response, the mystery was officially resolved. With over 147,000 likes on her comment, Kim made it clear that hosting duties took precedence and her sisters chose her favorite song to lipsync.

While Kim’s absence may have slightly overshadowed the excitement of the lip-sync video, it highlights the behind-the-scenes work and responsibilities that come with hosting a grand Christmas party.