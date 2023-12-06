Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son’s Eighth Birthday with Lakers Game

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her son Saint’s eighth birthday in a unique way – attending a basketball game at the Crypto.com Arena. The reality star took to Instagram to share a carousel of adorable images of her son and express her love for him. The birthday tributes didn’t stop there, as Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner also posted her own carousel of images, showering Saint with love and praise.

Kardashian is known for her doting motherhood style and ensuring her children have memorable experiences. This past summer, she took Saint on a soccer tour around the world, giving him the opportunity to meet some of the sports’ biggest stars. Additionally, she has hired a male nanny to provide a positive male influence for both Saint and his little brother, Psalm.

Despite occasionally giving his mother a hard time, Saint appreciates the efforts she puts into making their lives special. On Mother’s Day, he filmed a heartfelt tribute video for Kardashian, expressing his gratitude and declaring her as his favorite in the family.

In addition to Saint, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have three other children: North, Chicago, and Psalm. The Kardashian-West family is known for their extravagant celebrations and close-knit bond, often sharing glimpses of their lives on social media.

Happy eighth birthday, Saint! May your day be filled with joy and many more memorable moments to come.

Photo Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram; Khloe Kardashian Instagram; Kris Jenner Instagram