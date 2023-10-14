Kim Kardashian Graces the Cover of Fortune Magazine as One of the Most Influential Women in Business

Kim Kardashian, known for her reality show and various business endeavors, has proven once again that she is more than just a celebrity. The SKIMS mogul has landed a spot on Fortune magazine’s prestigious list of the 100 most influential women in business for this year. She proudly showcased this achievement gracing the magazine’s cover for the October/November issue.

On the cover, Kim exudes confidence in a sleek black blazer and matching pants. With her hand tucked casually into her pocket, she radiates power and success. Her signature makeup style, masterfully done celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada, accentuates her features beautifully. Fans were quick to applaud Kim for her accomplishments and stunning appearance, with many congratulating her on social media.

In the accompanying interview, Kim opens up about the criticisms and skepticism she often faces. She reveals that it is these “haters” who actually fuel her drive and determination. “Maybe that’s part of my drive, always feeling like people have underestimated me; maybe that’s what keeps me going,” she shares.

Aside from her successful shapewear brand, SKIMS, Kim also discusses her upcoming venture into venture capital and the establishment of her private equity firm, SKKY Partners. She emphasizes her hands-on approach and her commitment to making a difference in the projects she is involved in.

Throughout her career, whether it’s on the red carpet or in her business ventures, Kim’s unwavering dedication and commitment are evident. She continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with in the business world.

Sources:

– Fortune magazine

– Instagram: @kimkardashian

Definitions:

– SKIMS: Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand

– Venture capital: Private equity funding provided to early-stage, high-potential, and growth companies

– Private equity firm: An investment management company that provides financial backing and makes investments in the private equity of startup or operating companies