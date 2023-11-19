Stylish Celebrities Light Up the Red Carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards

The GQ Men of the Year Awards took place on November 16th and brought together some of the biggest names in entertainment and fashion. While the event honored notable figures like Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Ford, the red carpet was also a playground for celebrities to showcase their stylish looks.

Among the stars who attended the event were Olivia Rodrigo, Andrew Garfield, Lorde, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Jon Hamm, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. Each celebrity brought their fashion A-game, creating stunning and memorable red carpet moments.

Kim Kardashian made a bold statement with her new caramel blonde hair, which perfectly complemented her caramel-colored halter dress Chrome Hearts. Andrew Garfield kept it sleek and sophisticated in an all-black Valentino ensemble, while Olivia Rodrigo showed off her legs in a Tom Ford mini fringe dress.

Travis Scott, one of the night’s honorees, exuded fierceness in a silk double-breasted suit Maison Margiela, paired with a white t-shirt and a statement chain. Menswear designer Tom Ford looked dapper as ever in his classic suit and signature orange lens glasses.

Priscilla star Jacob Elordi opted for a dark gray pinstripe suit Bottega Veneta, while Machine Gun Kelly rocked an edgy full dark brown leather ensemble. John Legend went for a monochromatic navy suit with silver embellishments, and Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in a white long-sleeve dress with a ruched waist.

The red carpet was a display of diverse styles, from Lorde’s silk emerald dress with a cutout to Aoki Lee Simmons’ black mesh polka dot dress. Brian Cox also stepped out of the menswear box with a yellow suede jacket, Nicholas Galitzine showcased an all-black suit with a semi-sheer shirt, and Emma Chamberlain embraced the “no pants look” trend.

FAQ:

Q: Who were the honorees at the GQ Men of the Year Awards?

A: The honorees at the GQ Men of the Year Awards were Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Ford.

Q: Which celebrities attended the event?

A: The event was attended Olivia Rodrigo, Andrew Garfield, Lorde, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Jon Hamm, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

Q: What were some of the standout looks on the red carpet?

A: Standout looks on the red carpet included Kim Kardashian’s caramel blonde hair and halter dress, Travis Scott’s silk double-breasted suit, and Lorde’s silk emerald dress with a cutout.

Q: What were some of the fashion trends showcased at the event?

A: Fashion trends showcased at the event included the “no pants look,” monochromatic suits, and statement accessories.