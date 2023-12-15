North West Takes the Stage with Kanye in Miami

The daughter of superstar rapper Kanye West is making her mark in the music industry at just 10 years old. North West recently joined her father on stage at a listening party in Miami, where she debuted her rap name and showcased her undeniable talent.

Dressed in matching all-black ensembles, Kanye and North appeared to be in their element as they performed together. The crowd cheered as North confidently lip-synced her new verse, proclaiming herself as “Miss Miss Westie.” The lyrics are part of Kanye’s upcoming song ‘Blasé’ from his highly anticipated album ‘Vultures.’

Social media erupted with praise for North’s charisma and stage presence. Fans marveled at her talent, style, and confidence, drawing comparisons to her father. Many expressed their support and well wishes for her future endeavors, describing her as a “musical genius” who undoubtedly takes after her father.

This public appearance is just one of many for North, as she has been taking steps towards building her own professional career. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, recently spoke about her desire to support her children in pursuing their passions. During a podcast interview, Kim mentioned that she sees North’s creative energy and believes she has a future in the creative industry.

As North continues to make waves in the music world, fans eagerly await her official debut and are excited to see what the future holds for this young prodigy. With a talented father like Kanye West and the support of her family, there’s no doubt that North has a bright future ahead. Stay tuned for more updates on this rising star.