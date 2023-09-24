Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Barbie-core Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has once again captivated the Internet with a stunning photoshoot that showcases her voluptuous figure. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a series of images in which she poses in a hot-pink Chanel bikini, while accessorizing with rose-colored sunglasses. The photo session, set against a backdrop of tall palm trees on a tennis court, exudes a glamorous Barbie-core aesthetic.

The social media post garnered tremendous attention, amassing over 364 million likes from Kardashian’s dedicated followers. Among the admirers was tennis champion Serena Williams, who playfully teased Kim’s tennis form in one of the pictures. Former NFL player Cory Hall described the pink-clad Kardashian as “iconic,” while Lala Kent expressed her appreciation through four pink heart emojis.

In addition to her photoshoot, Kim Kardashian has been making headlines for her rumored romantic involvement with Baltimore Ravens player Odell Beckham Jr. However, an insider has clarified that the two are merely friends with a wide circle of mutual acquaintances. According to the source, Kim is currently focused on her children and growing her business empire, indicating that romance may not be a priority at this time.

While Kim’s personal life continues to be a subject of interest, her ex-husband Kanye West has also been making waves with his recent holiday escapades alongside his alleged new partner, Bianca Censori. The couple’s European adventures have attracted media attention, thanks in part to Censori’s daring fashion choices, including nude bodysuits, shiny stockings, and her trademark clear heels.

