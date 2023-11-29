New Zealand TV Star Kim Crossman Shares Her Journey of Healing After Miscarriage

New Zealand TV star Kim Crossman recently opened up about her heartbreaking experience with miscarriage, shedding light on the common yet often silent struggle faced many couples. In a vulnerable Instagram post, Crossman shared a photo of herself in the hospital along with a heartfelt caption outlining her and her fiancé Tom Walsh’s decision to go public with their loss. The couple has since received an outpouring of empathy and support from their followers.

Crossman expressed her intention to educate herself further about pregnancy loss and provide resources and support to others who are also walking this path. While she plans to seek professional help in processing their loss, she recognizes her responsibility to share her personal journey of healing to benefit others. This isn’t the first time Crossman has used her platform to raise awareness, as she previously shared her struggles with depression and anxiety on her podcast, Pretty Depressed.

Miscarriage is unfortunately not uncommon in New Zealand, with an estimated 1-2 out of every 10 pregnancies ending in miscarriage. The New Zealand Ministry of Health reports that between 7,500 to 14,750 miscarriages occur every year, while the New Zealand College of Midwives estimates the figure to be around one in four pregnancies. Encouraging open discussion about pregnancy loss and breaking down the stigma and shame surrounding it is gaining momentum, with more public figures using their influence to raise awareness.

Other well-known individuals, such as Hayley Holt, Jamiee Lupton, Laura McGoldrick, Stacey Morrison, Miriamo Kamo, and Kaiora Tipene, have also bravely shared their experiences with pregnancy loss in recent years. It is becoming increasingly common for household names to speak up and share their personal struggles, contributing to the broader movement of normalizing conversations about miscarriages and stillbirths.

Legislation surrounding pregnancy loss is also evolving to provide better support for parents. In 2021, the New Zealand Parliament passed a bill granting three days of bereavement leave to parents who have experienced a miscarriage or stillbirth. This compassionate legislation acknowledges the need for adequate time to grieve and heal.

The bold decision of public figures like Kim Crossman to share their stories encourages others who may be silently suffering. It helps to create an environment where individuals feel supported, understood, and less alone in their experiences. By breaking the silence and stigma surrounding pregnancy loss, these individuals are making a meaningful impact and paving the way for greater compassion and understanding in society.

