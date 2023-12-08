Controversial Facebook Post Draws Criticism for Douglas County Commissioner

In a recent Facebook post, the Omaha Police Officers Association (OPOA) has come under fire for criticizing Douglas County Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson. The post featured side-by-side photos of Borgeson and Lamarantae Swift, a shooting victim from October. The caption accused Borgeson of taking a lenient approach to violent youth, quoting her statement about providing programs and services to intervene and get youth out of the system as quickly as possible.

Borgeson, however, was quick to point out that her statement was unrelated to Swift’s death and expressed her concerns about being linked to the tragedy. She referred to the post as dangerous, unprofessional, and unethical, urging for its removal. The OPOA president, Tony Conner, defended the post, stating that its purpose was to draw attention to Borgeson’s political positions, particularly her support for a new juvenile justice system that the association opposes.

One aspect of the post that drew significant criticism was the reference to Borgeson’s shirt reading “Killing It,” seen as a grim irony given her approach to juvenile justice. The association claimed that they found the photo on Borgeson’s Facebook page from 2019, but Borgeson stated that she was unaware of its origin.

Borgeson emphasized that the issue at hand is political and not a personal attack. She called for an apology from the OPOA and demanded that the post be taken down. Meanwhile, the OPOA maintains that their intentions were solely political, aimed at highlighting the differences in their positions.

The controversy surrounding this Facebook post has garnered attention from the public, sparking debates about the line between political criticism and personal attacks. As the controversy continues, the focus remains on the need for open and respectful dialogue within the community.