Killers of the Flower Moon Breaks $100M Mark at Global Box Office

Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $100 million in global box office revenue as of Thursday. The epic western crime saga, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, has garnered $102.1 million worldwide, with $45.3 million from domestic theaters and $56.8 million from the international market.

Premiering at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, “Killers of the Flower Moon” embarked on its worldwide theatrical release in late October. Despite being a period movie with a lengthy runtime and the absence of promotional opportunities due to an actors’ strike, the film garnered strong initial performances in international markets.

The film’s success has persisted, evidenced a 36% decline in holdovers during its second weekend. Notable overseas markets for “Killers of the Flower Moon” include the UK ($8 million), France ($7 million), Germany ($4.5 million), Italy ($4.1 million, handled Leone), Spain ($3.5 million), Australia ($3 million), Netherlands ($1.8 million), Mexico ($1.8 million), Brazil ($1.5 million), and the UAE ($900,000).

Excitingly, there is still ample room in the market for “Killers of the Flower Moon” to thrive, as there are no major blockbuster releases until November 8 when Disney/Marvel’s “The Marvels” hits theaters. However, the streaming release date for the film on Apple has yet to be determined, potentially influenced the buzz it generates during the awards season.

Based on a true story, the film explores the extraordinary love story between Ernest Burkhart (played DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (portrayed Gladstone). “Killers of the Flower Moon” delves into the mysterious murders that occurred within the Osage Nation, a group of individuals who unexpectedly became immensely wealthy after oil was discovered beneath their land.

