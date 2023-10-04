Speeding Driver Inhaled Laughing Gas Before Fatal Crash

A tragic incident occurred when a 25-year-old driver named Rohail Jillani, while driving at speeds of up to 98mph on the Mancunian Way, lost control of his Mercedes A180 and crashed into a wall, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old girl named Nadia Yusuf. Jillani had taken both hands off the wheel to film a Snapchat clip, while also inhaling balloons filled with nitrous oxide. The crash left another passenger, Shafi Sufi, with serious and life-changing injuries.

Just moments before the collision, Jillani passed out and slumped on the steering wheel, causing the Mercedes to veer to the left and crash into a railway bridge. The police later found a Snapchat clip showing the car traveling at 98mph, well above the speed limit of 40mph. The crash occurred at approximately 11:30pm on January 10 the previous year.

One witness near the scene of the incident described hearing an “extremely loud bang” and initially thought that the railway arches had collapsed. Jillani was conscious but disoriented when the witness arrived at the wreckage, while the two passengers were unconscious. Ms. Yusuf was pronounced dead two hours later, and Mr. Sufi suffered multiple serious injuries, including the need for a hip replacement.

Jillani has no recollection of the incident. He had no prior convictions and was known for his safe driving record. In court, Michael Lavery, Jillani’s defense attorney, emphasized his client’s good education, coming from a highly respected family, and expressed Jillani’s deep remorse for his reckless actions.

It is a heartbreaking event that has left one family grieving the loss of their beloved daughter, described as beautiful and kind-hearted, with a bright future ahead. Jillani is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow for causing death and serious injury dangerous driving.

Source: The Manchester Evening News