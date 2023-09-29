Season 4 of A&E’s Killer Cases: Premiere and Streaming Options

Season four of A&E’s popular true crime series, Killer Cases, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 29th at 9/8c. The first episode of this highly anticipated season follows the case of Kay Baker, a school teacher and mother, who was found lying in her neighbor’s yard bleeding to death. The discovery of a wounded man in the woods leads to a suspenseful chase, arrest, and a possible suspect.

If you’re wondering where you can watch Killer Cases season 4, you have a few options. The show will be available to live stream via Philo, Sling, or DirecTV Stream. All three of these live streaming services offer free trials for new subscribers, so you can watch Killer Cases for free before committing to anything.

Philo is considered one of the cheaper live streaming services available, offering over 70 live TV channels for just $25 a month. Aside from A&E, popular channels available on Philo include the Hallmark Channel, Lifetime, MTV, AMC, HGTV, History Channel, Discovery Channel, and more. In addition, Philo offers unlimited DVR and a selection of movies and TV shows on-demand.

Sling is another affordable live streaming service with three different channel packages. Sling Blue and Sling Orange are priced at $40 a month each ($20 for the first month), while Sling Orange + Blue combines both packages for $55 a month ($27.50 for the first month). You can find a full breakdown of the channels included in each package on Sling’s website.

DirecTV Stream is an alternative to basic cable, offering over 75 live TV channels for $74.99 a month after the free trial period. Popular channels on DirecTV Stream include ESPN, FOX, CBS, Showtime, NBC, A&E, TLC, and the Food Network. The service also allows users to watch certain content on-demand and record their favorite TV shows.

Killer Cases delves into the emotion, drama, and suspense of America’s most memorable murder trials. Produced an Emmy-award winning team, each episode takes viewers through the criminal justice process, from the crime to the investigation, courtroom testimony, and ultimately, the verdict. The series explores cases that involve deadly spouses, children, girlfriends, and even strangers. With captivating backstories, themes of love, sex, betrayal, and greed are common throughout the series.

Whether you’re a die-hard true crime fan or someone looking for a suspenseful and informative series, Killer Cases season 4 promises to deliver. Don’t miss the premiere and be sure to catch it on your preferred streaming platform.

Sources:

– A&E’s Killer Cases Season 4 Premiere Date Announcement

– Philo Official Website

– Sling Official Website

– DirecTV Stream Official Website