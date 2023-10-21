Send Your Stories and Media to Kilkenny Live and Kilkenny People via WhatsApp!

You can now easily share your exciting pictures, short videos, and wonderful local stories with Kilkenny Live (online) and Kilkenny People (newspaper) through WhatsApp. Simply send them to 085 747 9941.

If you prefer to stay at home, you can still get your copy of the trusted Kilkenny People without leaving your house. You can buy the newspaper online each week and access it on your tablet, phone, or desktop. It offers you the convenience of browsing through the pages from the comfort of your own home.

You have the option of purchasing the paper every week or subscribing for a longer period at a discounted rate. To purchase and instantly access your copy of the Kilkenny People from anywhere in the world, visit https://epaper.kilkennypeople.ie/.

The Kilkenny People is published every Wednesday, providing you with the latest news and updates from Kilkenny.

Sources:

– Kilkenny Live

– Kilkenny People

Note: URLs have been excluded from the sources.