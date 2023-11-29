Newpark Hotel Kilkenny Celebrates Social Media Success with One Million TikTok Likes

Newpark Hotel Kilkenny, an award-winning city hotel, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its social media journey. The hotel has surpassed one million likes on the popular video-sharing platform, TikTok.

With a strong presence on TikTok, Newpark Hotel Kilkenny has consistently captivated audiences with its creative and viral video content. Originally inspired the Covid-19 pandemic, the hotel’s TikTok endeavor has evolved into a remarkable success story.

In a recent TikTok post, the hotel expressed gratitude for reaching this incredible milestone. Instead of using direct quotes, they conveyed their excitement and appreciation to their followers. The hotel eagerly anticipates sharing more unique and engaging content in the future.

If you’re not already following Newpark Hotel Kilkenny on TikTok, you can find them at: @newparkhotelkilkenny. Their TikTok account promises to provide a delightful and entertaining experience for viewers.

