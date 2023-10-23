Man Accused of Publishing Intimate Photo of Sleeping Ex-Partner

A man from County Kildare has been accused of posting a photograph of his ex-partner’s bare breast on a social media site. The accusations were made during a private court session at Naas District Court. It is alleged that the man approached his ex-partner while she was sleeping, lifted up her shirt, exposed one of her breasts, and took a photograph of it. The woman also claims that the man stole money from her and violated a protection order she had against him.

During the court session, it was revealed that the couple have a child together. This prompted the judge to express concern that the child could potentially come across the photo in the future. The accused was granted bail, but the case will be heard in Naas Circuit Criminal Court. The judge also reminded the man that he must maintain civil communication with his ex-partner regarding their child, as stated in the conditions of the protection order.

The alleged breach offense will be heard in February of next year, and the man was warned that if he violates the order again, the police will take immediate action. The judge emphasized the seriousness of the situation, particularly in light of the potential impact on the child involved.

Source: Naas District Court