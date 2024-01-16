Conspiracy Theories Surround Kieron Pollard’s Cryptic Instagram Post

In a recent story on Instagram, former West Indies captain and current Mumbai Indians batting coach, Kieron Pollard, left fans intrigued with a cryptic message about loyalty. While the exact meaning of the post remains uncertain, some speculations have emerged suggesting a connection to recent events at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that Pollard’s message could be related to Mumbai Indians’ decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain. The shift in leadership raised eyebrows, and Pollard’s enigmatic statement added fuel to the fire.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a social media post from a Mumbai Indians player has sparked speculation. Jasprit Bumrah previously posted about ‘silence’ following the confirmation of Hardik Pandya’s return to the team. The enigmatic caption led fans to theorize about potential discord among the players involved.

The decision to appoint Pandya as captain came after a lucrative trade between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, with Pandya’s impressive credentials leading the Titans to an IPL title in 2022. Additionally, Pandya has already captained the Indian team in T20Is and is considered a potential future captain for the white-ball formats.

However, recent reports suggest that Rohit Sharma may make a comeback to the T20I format, particularly with the T20 World Cup scheduled for June 2024. Both Sharma and Virat Kohli have been absent from the T20I scene since the 2022 World Cup, but their return is imminent, starting with the T20I series against Afghanistan.

While Pollard’s cryptic Instagram story raises questions about loyalty, only time will reveal the true meaning behind his message. As fans eagerly await further developments, the future of Mumbai Indians’ captaincy remains an intriguing topic of discussion within the cricketing community.