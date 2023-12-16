A Southern California Poultry Processor Faces $3.8 Million Penalties for Multiple Labor Violations

In a recent investigation conducted the U.S. Department of Labor, a Southern California poultry processor, Exclusive Poultry Inc., has been found guilty of several labor violations, resulting in a hefty penalty of $3.8 million in back wages and fines. These violations include the illegal employment of children as young as 14, using sharp knives and operating power equipment.

The investigation disclosed that Exclusive Poultry Inc., a key supplier to various supermarket and food distributor chains, owned Tony E. Bran, had been involved in several unlawful practices. The company employed minors in hazardous jobs, violated child labor laws allowing them to work longer hours than permitted, and failed to maintain accurate records intentionally excluding workers from payroll. Moreover, employees who cooperated with investigators were subjected to wage cuts, and proper overtime wages were not provided.

According to Jessica Looman, the administrator of the labor department’s Wage and Hour Division, Exclusive Poultry and Tony Bran deliberately withheld wages, endangered young workers, and retaliated against employees to conceal their wrongdoings. The penalty includes $300,000 in punitive damages, $100,614 in back wages, and $201,104 as a penalty for the child labor violations.

In another alarming revelation, the investigation highlights a concerning trend of increasing child labor violations across various industries. Despite federal laws banning child labor since 1938, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a staggering 69% rise in illegally employing children companies. In the fiscal year 2022 alone, over 3,800 children were employed unlawfully 835 investigated companies.

To address these labor violations, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California has imposed a consent judgment on Exclusive Poultry Inc. and other companies controlled Tony Bran. This judgment prohibits the shipment of poultry produced in violation of labor laws and ensures three years of strict monitoring for compliance. Additionally, workers who were terminated after the investigation will receive preferential hiring for any available positions.

The case of Exclusive Poultry Inc. serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address and prevent exploitative labor practices, including child labor, in the industry. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division is committed to safeguarding workers’ rights and preventing the exploitation of vulnerable individuals for profit. Employees who believe they are owed back wages are encouraged to contact the West Covina District Office of the Wage and Hour Division.