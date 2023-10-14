Social Media Giants Face Ruling in Lawsuits Over Minors’ Platform Addictions

A California court has given the green light to minors and parents who are suing Meta Inc.’s Facebook and other technology giants over allegations of their children’s social media platform addictions. While most of the claims were dismissed, the judge ruled that the lawsuits can proceed based on the argument that the companies were negligent in designing their platforms to maximize minors’ use, resulting in harm such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders, and suicide.

Over 200 similar lawsuits have been filed across the country, with two judges in California presiding over them. Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl’s ruling specifically applies to the cases in state court. The decision highlights the ongoing debate over social media bans, where concerns about privacy, national security, and personal freedoms collide, especially among young users.

The key aspect of Judge Kuhl’s ruling is that the internet companies can be held liable for the alleged harms caused the design features of their platforms, rather than the specific content viewed the plaintiffs. This is significant because it challenges the protection usually afforded to internet companies under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields them from liability for user-generated content.

The ruling is seen as an important step forward lawyers representing the plaintiffs, who argue that these social media giants should be held accountable for the harmful effects their platforms have had on children’s mental health. The case now moves forward to determine the validity of the negligence claim.

Google, one of the defendants, defended its practices, emphasizing its commitment to protecting children and providing age-appropriate experiences on YouTube. The other companies named in the lawsuits have yet to comment on the ruling.

It remains to be seen how this legal battle will unfold, but the ruling has opened the door for further examination of the responsibilities of social media platforms in addressing the potential negative impacts on their young users.

Sources:

– Bloomberg