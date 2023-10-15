Minors and Parents Win Key Ruling in Lawsuits Against Social Media Giants

In a significant win for minors and their parents, a judge in California has allowed lawsuits against Meta Inc.’s Facebook and other technology giants to proceed, alleging that their platforms have addictive qualities that harm young users. While the judge dismissed most of the claims, she ruled that the companies could be held liable on the grounds of negligence, as they were aware that the design of their platforms could contribute to increased usage and negative effects on minors.

The plaintiffs argue that social media platforms are intentionally designed to be addictive, leading to various mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders, and even suicide. Over 200 similar lawsuits have been filed across the United States, with two judges in California overseeing the cases in state and federal courts.

One of the key arguments put forth the plaintiffs is that internet companies have long relied on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which offers them protection from liability for content on their platforms. However, Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl ruled that this protection does not apply to the negligence claim in the California cases, allowing the lawsuits to move forward.

The judge emphasized the power imbalance between the “unsophisticated minors” and the internet companies who have complete control over the functionality of their platforms. She stated that companies could be held liable because the harm caused to minors stemmed from the design features of their platforms, not the specific content viewed the plaintiffs.

While Google defended its practices, stating that they prioritize the protection of children and families on their platforms, the judge’s ruling opens the door for further legal action against social media giants. The plaintiffs’ lawyers expressed determination to hold these companies accountable for their actions and seek a just resolution.

It is worth noting that the judge also dismissed other claims in the lawsuit, including one arguing that the companies should be held liable for the defective design of their platforms. She reasoned that social media platforms present unique challenges under the law, as they are intangible and cannot be physically touched.

This ruling represents an important step forward for the plaintiffs and their families, who contend that their children have suffered severe and lasting mental health issues due to the actions of these social media giants. The outcome of these lawsuits could have significant implications for the regulation and accountability of technology companies in relation to their impact on users, particularly minors.

