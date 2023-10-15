The Impact of Social Media on Divorce Proceedings and Child Custody

In today’s digitally-connected world, social media plays a significant role in many aspects of our lives. However, when it comes to divorce proceedings and child custody arrangements, the influence of social media can become a contentious issue.

One woman sought advice on how to handle her husband’s obsession with social media and its impact on their divorce. She had restricted her children’s access to phones and social media, but her husband wanted to give them unrestricted access upon their 13th birthdays. This disagreement threatened to become a deal breaker in their negotiations.

While there are no reported decisions specifically addressing social media restrictions in divorce situations, judges, who are often parents or grandparents themselves, understand the need to protect their families in the digital age. It is likely that courts will take a conservative approach in such cases, especially if one party’s approach is deemed potentially unhealthy.

Child-related provisions are always determined based on the best interests of the child. It may be challenging for the husband to find experts in child development who support his desire to provide unrestricted access to social media and the internet for the children.