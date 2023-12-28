Streaming Services Shift Investments as YouTube Dominates Children’s Content Consumption

Streaming services like Netflix are changing their approach to children’s content as kids increasingly prefer to consume content on YouTube. In recent years, Netflix’s share of U.S. streaming viewership young kids aged 2 to 11 has dropped from 25% to 21%, according to Nielsen data.

The shift in consumption habits has led streaming services to reconsider their strategies for capturing young audiences. Many platforms are now reducing their investments in kids’ content and redirecting resources towards platforms like YouTube and Roblox, where short-form content is more popular.

Entertainment companies, including Canadian animator WOW Unlimited Media, have acknowledged that young viewers are gravitating towards shorter segments and content that they can easily access on their iPads and other platforms. This shift poses a significant challenge for streaming services, as they traditionally focused on longer shows.

Spin Master, the studio behind children’s franchises like “PAW Patrol,” has opted to follow consumer preferences premiering its animated film “Unicorn Academy” on Roblox before making it available on Netflix. The company has also released portions of the movie on YouTube, simultaneously with Netflix premiering the second half on its official YouTube channel.

Recognizing the value of animated shows to retain subscribers, Warner Bros. Discovery has expanded its animation division. The company found that households with young children who watched franchises like Batman were three times more likely to remain as long-term subscribers.

To capture a larger audience, Sony recently launched a YouTube channel featuring episodes and clips from its preschool series “The Creature Cases,” originally available on Netflix. This move highlights the growing importance of catering to children’s preferences in order to provide value to families.

As the landscape continues to shift, streaming services are adapting their strategies to meet the evolving demands of young viewers. By embracing platforms like YouTube and investing in shorter content formats, these services hope to remain relevant in the rapidly changing children’s entertainment landscape.