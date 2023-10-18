Man Arrested for Using Snapchat to Track Victims

A man has been arrested for allegedly using Snapchat to track down two individuals. United States Attorney Dena J. King reported that on September 28, Evan William Blankenship, a 22-year-old from Whittier, approached two people sitting in a car at Blue Ridge Parkway. He aimed a semiautomatic pistol at them, forcibly attempted to pull one of the victims out of the vehicle the hair and arm, and threatened to harm both individuals. Blankenship then struck one of the victims in the face, resulting in temporary hearing loss. He also discharged his firearm towards the sky before again pointing it at the victims.

The victim informed authorities that Blankenship had tracked her down using Snapchat’s location-sharing feature. The victims were eventually able to convince Blankenship to release them, and they promptly reported the incident to law enforcement.

On October 11, Blankenship was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including kidnapping, assault with intent to commit a felony, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause bodily harm, and possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. According to King, Blankenship remains in federal custody pending further proceedings.

This case highlights the potential risks associated with location-sharing features on social media platforms. It serves as a reminder to exercise caution when revealing personal information, especially to individuals who may potentially pose a threat. Law enforcement agencies continue to advise users to be vigilant about their privacy settings and to practice safe online habits.

