Skateboarding, Sisterhood, and Survival: Lindzey Schaffer’s Inspiring Journey

Lindzey Schaffer’s story is one of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. Despite being given only a few months to live following a stage four breast cancer diagnosis three years ago, Schaffer continues to defy the odds and thrive.

For Schaffer, skateboarding has been more than just a hobby; it has become a metaphor for life itself. As a female skater in a predominantly male-dominated sport, she has faced numerous challenges and had to fight to be taken seriously. Yet, she embraces the struggle and uses it as fuel to push herself further. “I’m fighting through to be with the guys and keep up,” she says.

But Schaffer doesn’t fight alone. Her sister, Loren Schaffer Rosko, has been her rock throughout her journey. Despite their contrasting styles and personalities, the sisters share an unbreakable bond and have garnered attention online for their unique dynamic. They stand each other’s side, supporting and loving one another unconditionally.

The love and acceptance Schaffer has received from her family have been instrumental in her healing process. She finds comfort in knowing that her father, in particular, embraced her queerness in a time when it was not widely accepted. This unwavering support has empowered her to embrace her identity as a queer woman and live authentically.

In 2018, Schaffer’s life took an unexpected turn when she experienced intense back pain upon returning from a snowboarding trip. A visit to the hospital revealed devastating news: cancer had spread to all of her bones. However, Schaffer refused to let the diagnosis define her. She embarked on a journey of treatment and healing, with her family her side every step of the way.

Schaffer’s incredible journey serves as a testament to the power of determination, love, and support. Despite facing incredible challenges, she continues to thrive and inspire others. Her story is a reminder that no matter the twists and turns life throws our way, with the right mindset and a strong support system, anything is possible.

