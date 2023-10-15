Kiara Advani Stuns in a Black and Golden Strapless Gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Kiara Advani mesmerized the crowd as she graced the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The talented actress, known for her impeccable sense of style, played muse to renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Kiara wore a jaw-dropping strapless black gown with golden embellishments, showcasing her stunning figure.

The exquisite gown featured a deep neckline and abstract golden embellishments that perfectly accentuated Kiara’s curves. She completed her look with bold black kohled eyes, flawless brows, a glowing highlighter, dewy skin, fluttery eyelashes, and glossy berry-toned lips. Her voluminous hair tied in a bubble ponytail added an extra touch of glamour to her overall appearance. Kiara’s pointed heels added the perfect finishing touch to her ramp-ready ensemble.

Social media was abuzz with compliments for Kiara’s show-stopping look. Fans flooded the comment box with hearts and fire emoticons, praising her diva-like appearance. Lakme Fashion Week 2023 witnessed several Bollywood divas owning the ramp, including Malaika Arora, Sanjana Sanghi, and Tara Sutaria.

With her effortless style and grace, Kiara Advani continues to be a fashion inspiration for many. Stay tuned for more updates on Lakme Fashion Week 2023!

Sources:

– Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Kiara Advani effortlessly turns heads in strapless black gown with golden embellishments at LFW 2023 – See sultry pics (source article)

– Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Kiara Advani glams up in strapless bodycon gown (related article)