Kiara Advani shares her husband’s delicious and healthy pizza creation

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have become one of Bollywood’s most adored couples since their intimate wedding earlier this year. The couple has been known to captivate fans with their public appearances and social media displays of affection. This time, Kiara Advani gave her followers a glimpse into the culinary skills of her “best chef” husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

Taking to social media, Kiara shared a photo of herself enjoying a mouthwatering and nutritious pizza prepared Sidharth. The actress expressed her satisfaction with the healthy dish, emphasizing that it had never tasted better. Accompanied a pizza party song playing in the background, Kiara’s post highlighted the couple’s ability to set relationship goals that leave their fans in awe.

In addition to showcasing their love for cooking, Kiara and Sidharth were recently spotted on a dinner date captured the paparazzi. Opting for a comfortable and casual look, the couple once again displayed their effortless style while spending quality time together.

Talking about their work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Currently, she is busy filming for the Telugu film Game Changer, which features an ensemble cast including Anjali, S. J. Suryah, and Jayaram, among others.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra starred in Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He will soon be seen in an upcoming hardcore action thriller, co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Produced Dharma Productions, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience.

Additionally, Sidharth will also be part of an upcoming OTT series, Indian Police Force, helmed renowned director Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

With their individual projects and their strong bond as a couple, Kiara and Sidharth continue to make waves in the entertainment industry, leaving their fans eagerly awaiting their next endeavors.

