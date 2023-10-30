Kenyan Teacher Arrested for Distributing Information on National Examination Papers

A teacher in Kiambu county, Kenya, has been arrested and charged for circulating information about the Kenya national examination papers. Nicholas Ngumbau, also known as ‘examiner,’ appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Benard Ochoi where he pleaded not guilty to the offense.

The prosecution alleges that Ngumbau posted on his WhatsApp and Telegram platforms that he possessed KCPE examination papers. This led to his arrest on October 26 in the Gikambura area of Kiambu county. It is believed that he had opened 10 WhatsApp accounts and channels on Telegram.

In a bid to ensure his appearance in court and prevent any further dissemination of examination-related information, the court ordered Ngumbau to deposit a cash bail of Sh100,000 ($900) or provide a bond of Sh200,000 ($1,800) with two sureties. Failure to comply with these conditions may result in his detention until the mention of the case on November 13.

The arrest and subsequent legal proceedings against Ngumbau come at a crucial time when national examinations are taking place. The authorities are taking strong measures to protect the integrity of these exams and preserve the fairness of the evaluation process.

Distributing or sharing confidential examination materials is a serious offense that can undermine the credibility of the education system and negatively impact students’ futures. The arrest of Ngumbau serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding the integrity of national examinations.

