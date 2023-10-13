Kiabi Introduces Virtual Try-On Experience for Parents and Children

Kiabi, the first French ready-to-wear brand founded in 1978, is known for its simplicity, universality, and joy of living, making it a trusted choice for millions of European families. In an effort to enhance the customer experience, Kiabi has teamed up with Snapchat to offer a unique collaboration.

The goal is to provide families with an innovative and fun try-on experience during the back-to-school season, allowing children to virtually try on Kiabi bomber jackets from the comfort of their homes through an augmented reality Lens.

Parents and children can now view the jackets in 360°, choose from six available colors, and then proceed to the virtual try-on. This activation has quickly gained popularity, with over 9.5 million uses and reaching more than 1.5 million people.

“This first augmented reality experience for parents has allowed us to change our perception of this technology. Not only has it created brand preference, but it has also contributed to influencing sales during our peak period. We no longer see augmented reality as a mere gadget, but rather as a potential new way to generate sales in the future,” explains Pauline Fournier, Social Media Manager at Kiabi.

“We are thrilled to support Kiabi, a pioneer in the fashion industry, in their first venture into the world of augmented reality. At Snapchat, we understand that augmented reality is well-received Snapchatters when it brings real utility. This experience perfectly illustrates that, offering parents the opportunity to virtually try on clothes as the back-to-school season approaches. It demonstrates how augmented reality can be both entertaining and practical, meeting the needs of our community while strengthening engagement with the brand,” says Aissatou Diallo, Head of Retail at Snap Inc.

“With our knowledge of the platform, we were able to test different purchasing methods to distribute the Lens to Kiabi’s target audience. The Jellyfish teams found the right balance to ensure good coverage while strongly influencing the final purchase,” adds Maxime Sevillano, Head of Paid Social at Jellyfish.

Sources:

– Kiabi

– Snapchat

– Jellyfish