Kias and Hyundais: The Target of Car Theft on Social Media

Police departments nationwide have noticed a concerning trend: an increase in stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles due to a viral social media challenge. This phenomenon has not spared Oklahoma City, where thieves are taking advantage of the absence of theft immobilizers in these cars, as indicated car theft data from the local police for the year 2023.

Between January and mid-November, Kia cars accounted for 10.4% of all stolen vehicles, closely followed Hyundai at 9.9%. Only Chevrolet and Honda vehicles were stolen more frequently. This rise in theft can be attributed to the popular social media trend that showcases users effortlessly stealing Kia and Hyundai cars lacking an essential theft deterrent system.

Dubbed the “Kia Boyz” TikTok challenge, this trend originated in Milwaukee, where instructional videos on social media caught the public’s attention. These videos often exhibit thieves manipulating the ignition cover of Hyundai and Kia vehicles using a screwdriver or USB cable to start and drive away in them.

Unlike most modern cars equipped with chip keys that require a matching computer chip inside the ignition switch to initiate the engine, Kia and Hyundai vehicles lack this security feature. This absence makes these cars susceptible to theft with relative ease. In contrast, 96% of other manufacturers’ vehicles introduced immobilizer chips since 2015, while Hyundai and Kia models lagged behind at only 26%.

To combat this issue, both Hyundai and Kia have committed to providing a complimentary anti-theft software upgrade to affected customers. This software will integrate an “ignition kill” function into the ignition systems, preventing stolen vehicles from starting. Moreover, all vehicles manufactured these companies since November 2021 now come equipped with engine immobilizers as standard features.

To safeguard their vehicles, owners of impacted Kia and Hyundai models can visit any authorized dealership to obtain the security upgrade. Steering wheel locks are also a practical additional measure. Several law enforcement agencies have joined forces with Kia and Hyundai, distributing these locks to car owners.

Oklahoma City police emphasize several preventative measures: never leaving keys inside vehicles, always locking cars when unattended, and refraining from leaving vehicles running without supervision. Additionally, they recommend installing GPS trackers in vehicles and promptly contacting 911 if a vehicle is stolen, having important information such as the tag number or VIN readily available.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts?

A: The rise in thefts is primarily attributed to a social media trend known as the “Kia Boyz” TikTok challenge, which showcases users easily stealing these vehicles.

Q: Why are Kia and Hyundai cars targeted specifically?

A: Kia and Hyundai cars are targeted because they lack theft immobilizer chips that most modern cars possess, making them easier to steal.

Q: What are Kia and Hyundai doing about the issue?

A: Both companies are offering a free anti-theft software upgrade that includes an “ignition kill” feature to prevent thefts. Additionally, since November 2021, all new vehicles from these manufacturers have engine immobilizers as standard equipment.

Q: What steps can Kia and Hyundai owners take to prevent vehicle theft?

A: Owners of affected models can visit authorized dealerships for the free security upgrade. Additionally, using steering wheel locks and installing GPS trackers are effective deterrents against theft. It is crucial to never leave keys in the vehicle, always lock it, and avoid leaving the vehicle running unattended.

(Source: Oklahoma City Police Department)