New Trend Encourages Violence in Youth, Threatening Tacoma School

A concerning trend on social media has emerged, promoting violence among young people. Known as the ‘Kia Boyz’, this group has recently targeted a middle school in Tacoma, Washington, leading to multiple incidents and causing alarm among parents and community members.

Hilltop Heritage Middle School experienced two lockdowns on Friday due to reckless driving and the display of weapons the Kia Boyz in the school’s parking lots. Jeremy Mills, a parent with a daughter attending the school, expressed his concerns about the increasing frequency and boldness of the group’s actions. He mentioned that his daughter had come across videos on TikTok, where members of the Kia Boyz were seen shooting guns in the neighborhood.

The Tacoma Police Department has been actively investigating the Kia Boyz, suspecting them of stealing at least two cars in the city, including an armed carjacking of an Amazon truck filled with packages. Fortunately, the stolen truck was recovered, and officers assisted in delivering the remaining packages. Police spokesperson Shelbie Boyd stressed the damaging impact of the Kia Boyz trend on the community, stating, “It’s damaging to this community. And we’re going to lose a whole generation of kids because of this fad.”

The Kia Boyz phenomenon originated on TikTok in 2022, where teenagers across the country participate in a challenge that involves stealing cars, particularly Kias. Unfortunately, this trend has escalated into criminal activities and acts of violence. Boyd clarified that it is not necessarily a well-defined group but random individuals who claim association with the Kia Boyz, committing crimes to gain popularity on social media.

The Tacoma Police Department acknowledges that children between the ages of 11 and 17 are responsible for these crimes, including armed carjackings and robberies. Boyd expressed her concern about the severity of their actions, highlighting instances where the perpetrators target innocent individuals, threatening them at gunpoint and stealing their vehicles.

In response to the threats posed the Kia Boyz, police and school authorities are taking measures to secure the entrances to the Hilltop Heritage Middle School parking lot. However, parents and community members are demanding additional efforts to safeguard schools and neighborhoods. They urge authorities to increase accountability and implement effective strategies to protect students and school premises.

It is crucial for community members to report any suspicious activities related to the Kia Boyz. By alerting law enforcement and working with community influencers, educators, counselors, and coaches, there is a possibility of positively impacting the lives of these young individuals and steering them away from a path of crime and violence.

