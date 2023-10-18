Kia and Hyundai Theft Trend: A Look at the Role of Instagram

In recent months, a nationwide trend of Kia and Hyundai thefts has emerged, with criminals targeting vehicles without engine immobilizers. This trend, known as the Kia Boys theft trend, has gained attention on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where users showcase their stolen cars and engage in dangerous driving behaviors.

One victim, Jessica, had her Kia Forte stolen and later discovered the prevalence of this trend on Instagram. She found numerous accounts featuring stolen cars, reckless driving, and even individuals flashing guns. Jessica was shocked to see that the perpetrators were not only stealing cars but also flaunting their crimes online.

The surge in Kia and Hyundai thefts can be attributed to various factors. Unlike other manufacturers, these car companies did not install engine immobilizers in most of their vehicles over a 10-year period, leaving them vulnerable to theft. This vulnerability was widely shared on social media platforms, creating a subculture around stolen cars.

Despite attempts Kia and Hyundai to blame social media platforms and cities for ineffective policing, it is surprising to learn that Instagram, not TikTok, has been a prominent platform for this trend. Most media coverage focuses on TikTok’s role in fueling these thefts, while Instagram remains largely overlooked.

Jessica experienced this firsthand when she reported an Instagram account mocking a girl who wanted her stolen car back. Despite reporting multiple videos and accounts, Instagram was unresponsive and failed to take action. In contrast, TikTok appears to be more aggressive in moderating Kia Boys content.

This discrepancy raises concerns about Instagram’s moderation policies and its effectiveness in addressing dangerous trends on its platform. While Jessica watched these accounts continue to grow and steal more cars, Instagram’s responses to her reports were generic and unhelpful.

As the thefts persist, Instagram has become a more welcoming space for Kia Boys accounts compared to TikTok. This disparity in moderation raises questions about the platforms’ priorities and their commitment to user safety.

In conclusion, the Kia and Hyundai theft trend, known as the Kia Boys trend, has gained significant attention on social media platforms like Instagram. This trend involves stealing vehicles without engine immobilizers and glorifying the crimes through videos and reckless behavior online. While TikTok has been commonly associated with this trend, Instagram has also played a significant role providing a platform for these accounts to flourish. The lack of effective moderation on Instagram raises concerns about user safety and the platform’s responsibilities in addressing dangerous trends.

