Theft Surge of Kia and Hyundai Cars blamed on Social Media, not Companies

Kia and Hyundai are claiming that social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are to blame for the unprecedented theft surge of their vehicles. In a recent court filing, the companies argue that the lack of a basic anti-theft technology in their cars is not their fault, but rather a result of instructions on how to steal the vehicles being widely shared on social media.

The lawyers representing Kia and Hyundai point to the “Kia Boys” social media trend as the catalyst for the thefts. They argue that before this trend, the companies’ vehicles had not been the subject of significant theft. Therefore, they believe that social media and the individuals who steal the cars are responsible for the surge in theft, rather than the car companies themselves. This argument is further emphasized in the section titled “Social Media Incited Unprecedented Rise In Thefts” in the court filing.

Kia and Hyundai have consistently used this argument in their public communications strategy throughout the crisis. When Hyundai announced a software upgrade to prevent theft, it mentioned “TikTok and other social media channels” in its press release. Similarly, Kia frequently refers to the theft surge being “recently popularized on social media” in its statements to the press.

However, Kia and Hyundai’s argument overlooks the fact that theft rates cannot solely be attributed to the presence or absence of an engine immobilizer. The most stolen vehicles according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau include older models, which predate the installation of immobilizers. Additionally, Kia and Hyundai are facing lawsuits from cities where the theft trends are rampant, suggesting that the problem goes beyond nationwide statistics.

While there may be multiple factors contributing to the theft trends, the fact remains that Kia and Hyundai cars are being stolen because they lack a basic anti-theft technology that is present in most other vehicles on the market. Whether social media shares instructions on stealing the cars or not, the absence of this technology makes them an easy target for thieves.

