Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film Redefines Friendship and Social Media Impact

Khushi Kapoor, along with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and others, is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming film The Archies. The movie, directed Zoya Akhtar, is a musical adaptation of the popular American comics of the same name [source]. While the release date is set for December 7, Khushi’s presence is already making waves in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with NDTV, Khushi Kapoor opened up about her experience dealing with social media and its impact on her life. Growing up in the age of digital media, she acknowledged that constant exposure to social platforms had desensitized her to the negativity and criticism that often come with it. Khushi shared that she has learned to differentiate between genuine opinions and baseless criticisms fueled insecurity. She emphasized the importance of valuing the opinions of those who genuinely matter and understanding that they come from a better place.

Khushi Kapoor’s character in The Archies, Betty, has had a profound influence on her personal growth. She revealed that playing a sweet and sensitive girl taught her to be kinder to herself. Khushi mentioned how she tends to put excessive pressure on herself and carry the weight of expectations. However, during the shoot, her character’s perspective helped her understand the importance of self-care and letting go of unnecessary burdens.

The Archies is not only a launching platform for Khushi but also marks the acting debut of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter. It also features Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Set in a desi version of Riverdale, the film revolves around the strong bond of friendship between Veronica (Suhana Khan), Betty (Khushi Kapoor), and Archie (Agastya Nanda). The trio faces challenges when Veronica’s father plans to bring malls and development to their hometown, endangering iconic places and threatening their friendship. Despite the tensions, the characters come together to fight against the changes and preserve the essence of their town.

The Archies has already released two songs, “Va Va Vroom” and “Sunoh,” both written Javed Akhtar. The music, composed Ankur Tiwari and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, adds an extra layer of charm to this tale of friendship and resilience.

FAQs