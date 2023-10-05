Watch the Hindi Spy Thriller “Khufiya” on Netflix

“Khufiya” is an exhilarating Hindi spy thriller film directed Vishal Bhardwaj and released in 2023. The movie is based on Amar Bhushan’s espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere” and follows the story of Krishna Mehra, a spy tasked with identifying a mole within India’s intelligence agency.

In “Khufiya,” Krishna Mehra, an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing, embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover a traitor leaking India’s defense secrets. As she navigates the treacherous world of espionage, she also faces personal challenges, trying to balance her life as a dedicated spy and a passionate lover.

The film boasts a talented cast, featuring acclaimed actors like Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Lalit Parimoo, Rahul Vohra, and Disney James. Together, they bring their diverse talents to the screen, promising an enthralling experience for fans of Hindi spy thrillers.

If you want to watch “Khufiya,” it is available for streaming on Netflix. Netflix is a popular subscription-based streaming platform that offers a wide variety of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original content for on-demand viewing over the internet.

To watch “Khufiya” streaming on Netflix, you can follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, though it displays ads before or during its content. It allows you to watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan offers the same features but is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

Finally, the Premium Plan provides all the features of the Standard Plan, but for four supported devices simultaneously. It includes content in Ultra HD, allows downloads on up to six supported devices, and offers the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

The synopsis of “Khufiya” is as follows: “When a mole in an intelligence unit leads to the murder of an undercover spy, a hardened agent relentlessly pursues him to avenge the death.”

Enjoy watching this thrilling spy movie on Netflix!

