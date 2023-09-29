The Bucks Make a Trade: Khris Middleton’s Emotional Message to Jrue Holiday

The Milwaukee Bucks have made a significant trade, signaling the end of the era that featured Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Holiday, one of the team’s top assets, has been traded in a three-team blockbuster deal that also involves Damian Lillard. Middleton took to Instagram to share an emotional message for his former teammate.

Middleton posted a picture from a press conference during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals when the Bucks were down 2-0 against the Phoenix Suns. He also shared pictures of Holiday and Grayson Allen, who was traded to the Suns, on his Instagram story. In his message, Middleton expressed that he will miss his guys.

The snapshot of Middleton and Holiday captures the bond they shared off the court and represents what they meant as the core of the Bucks during the NBA Finals. Despite being down in the series, the Bucks displayed resilience and ultimately won the championship defeating the Suns in four straight games. Holiday played a crucial role in the Finals, averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game.

While it is an end of an era, the trade of Holiday may bring something better for the Bucks. By acquiring Damian Lillard, the Bucks’ front office aims to solve their championship puzzle. However, such a big move comes with sacrifices, as they had to trade away Holiday.

The question now arises: Can Khris Middleton coexist with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo? Middleton has been a perfect fit alongside Antetokounmpo, playing off of him. However, with Lillard on the team, it raises curiosity about how Middleton’s role will be affected.

Middleton is known for his elite shooting, averaging 38.8% from the floor. He is also an excellent wing defender, capable of locking down the best offensive players on opposing teams. With Lillard’s presence, Middleton will have less offensive responsibility and can focus on his strengths, such as hitting spot-up three-pointers.

Additionally, having Middleton and Lillard on the floor will alleviate offensive pressure from Antetokounmpo. He can now use his energy on the defensive end and showcase his shot-blocking abilities. The trade has brought two clutch players to the Bucks, which can only benefit the team.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the Bucks capitalize on their elite roster in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

