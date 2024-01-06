Social Media: A Source of Validation and Connection

Summary: Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) have become addictive due to their ability to tap into our brain’s reward system. Every like, retweet, comment, or notification releases dopamine, creating a rush of happy hormones. According to a 2020 study, these apps target the same brain regions as drugs like cocaine and amphetamines, further compounding their addictive nature. While self-expression and sharing collective experiences are some motivations for using social media, research also shows that anxiety, loneliness, and anger can drive individuals to seek validation and connection online. In today’s fast-paced world, many rely on social media to receive affirmation from others, thereby boosting their self-esteem.

Connected Yet Lonely: The Impact of Social Media on Well-Being

It’s no secret that social media has taken the world storm. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) have become a ubiquitous part of our lives, constantly vying for our attention. But what is it about social media that hooks us and keeps us coming back for more?

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a Neurologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, explains that the allure of social media lies in its ability to hijack our brain’s reward system. Every like, comment, or notification triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward. In other words, social media literally makes us feel good.

However, a 2020 study published the Institute for Internet & the Just Society warns of the addictive nature of social media. It reveals that these platforms target the same brain regions as drugs like cocaine and amphetamines, both of which rely on the dopamine system. This finding sheds light on why we find it so difficult to put our phones down and disengage from social media.

While some people turn to social media for self-expression and to share their experiences, there are deeper underlying motivations. Dr Rituparna Ghosh, a Clinical Psychologist at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, explains that individuals seek validation, reassurance, and connection on these platforms. In an era where our sense of self-worth is often tied to external factors, social media offers us a space to fulfill our intense need to be needed.

However, the reliance on social media for validation comes at a cost. The illusion of connection may lead to increased feelings of loneliness and anxiety. We become consumed the fear of missing out (FOMO) and constantly compare ourselves to others, often resulting in a negative impact on our mental well-being.

In conclusion, social media’s powerful grip on our lives stems from its ability to fulfill our need for validation and connection. While it provides a platform for self-expression and sharing, it’s crucial to strike a balance and be mindful of its potential impact on our well-being.