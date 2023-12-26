Connecting Beyond Social Media: A Dive into ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

In the age of smartphones and social media, it’s not uncommon to hear people longing for simpler times when life was not dictated the virtual world. Director Arjun Varain Singh’s debut film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, delves into the perils of social media addiction. However, it takes a different approach from the usual preachy tone and offers a relatable exploration of the emotions we experience in this digital age.

The film follows the lives of three childhood best friends – Ahana, Imaad, and Neil – portrayed Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav respectively. While they may seem like privileged SoBo kids with lavish lifestyles, they are not immune to trauma and insecurities. In their pursuit of validation, they find themselves relying heavily on social media.

Imaad, addicted to Tinder, struggles with commitment, while Ahana turns to Instagram to gain her ex-boyfriend’s attention. Neil, the odd one out with fewer financial resources, compares himself to others on social media and spirals into self-doubt. As their lives intertwine with the consequences of their social media addiction, friendships are tested, male egos clash, and traumas unravel.

The film’s writing, credited to Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, stands out as a winner. It skillfully navigates through the characters’ lives, exploring the repercussions of social media addiction with subtlety. The actors deliver strong performances, with Ananya Panday shining in her portrayal of Ahana. She brings depth to her character, especially in the emotional sequences, demonstrating her growth as an actor.

Adarsh Gourav is equally impressive as Neil Pereira, a gym trainer grappling with insecurity and a desire to measure up to his peers’ Instagram posts. Gourav’s finesse in portraying Neil’s complex emotions is evident throughout the film. Siddhant Chaturvedi effortlessly embodies the role of Imaad, a character with a traumatic past who shies away from emotional connections.

Despite some caricaturish characters, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ stands out as a well-made film that delves into universal experiences in the digital age. Through its strong visual representation, impressive writing, and compelling performances, it offers a thought-provoking exploration of our relationship with social media. So, take a break from the virtual world, connect with friends, and give this film a watch.