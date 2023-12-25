Netflix Film Receives Rave Reviews from Bollywood Celebrities

A special screening of the upcoming Netflix film, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, was held in Mumbai recently. The film garnered praise from several Bollywood celebrities who attended the event.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is also Panday’s boyfriend, expressed his love for the film, stating, “I highly recommend it! Everyone’s character was so well-developed and portrayed excellently. I urge you all to watch it!”

Ishaan Khatter, Panday’s ex-boyfriend, commended the actors for their heartfelt performances, noting that the film is highly relevant and relatable, especially for young people. Khatter believes that the audience will connect with the storyline.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane also joined in praising the film and specifically highlighted Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance. Motwane stated that Chaturvedi delivered an outstanding performance that deserves recognition.

Chunkey Pandey, Ananya Panday’s father, enjoyed the film’s portrayal of inside jokes between friends. He emphasized that the film showcased a more mature side of his daughter’s acting abilities.

Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani highly recommended “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” and particularly urged social media addicts, like himself, to watch the film. Chanchlani believes that it presents an important message for those overly consumed social media.

Filmmaker duo Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari praised the script and thoroughly enjoyed the film’s narrative. They commended the writing and expressed their satisfaction with the overall experience.

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,” directed Arjun Varain Singh, explores the lives of three friends in their mid-20s as they navigate the world of social media. The film delves into their aspirations, relationships, and emotions in the digital age. In addition to the lead cast, it features Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra, and Suchitra Pillai.

With its positive reception from industry insiders, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is expected to captivate audiences when it releases on Netflix on December 26th.