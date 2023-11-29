Khloe Kardashian Playfully Teases Daughter True in Adorable Family Photo

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently shared an adorable family photo on Snapchat, where she playfully teased her daughter, True, for photobombing the picture. The snapshot captured Khloe holding her one-year-old son, Tatum, while True stood their side. Khloe looked stunning in an all-black ensemble, accessorized with a Prada belt bag and sunglasses.

True, with her hair styled in cute buns, was caught rubbing her eyes, clearly having a moment. She wore an all-pink outfit and looked cozy and adorable. Tatum, on the other hand, seemed curious as he gazed into space from his mother’s arms, donning tan overalls and a black shirt.

In the caption, Khloe humorously wrote, “Also what photos with kids look like 90% of the time,” emphasizing the reality of capturing candid moments with children. She followed it with a light-hearted statement, “But hey, we try!”

This heartwarming family photo is just one of several that Khloe shared from their fun-filled day at the fair. In another snapshot, True proudly displayed her purple tongue after enjoying some candy or a sugary drink. Khloe captioned this post as “We had the best family day out at the fair,” indicating the joy they experienced together.

Khloe’s dedication to family is evident in her efforts to create lasting memories with her children. Last week, she shared a video from inside her Los Angeles mansion, where True and Tatum played together. The siblings were searching for their family cat, and Khloe reminded them to be gentle. Such moments showcase the importance of family for Khloe, who shares True and Tatum with her on-and-off boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

