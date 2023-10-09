Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Halloween Decor at Her Mansion

Khloe Kardashian delighted her fans sharing photos of the beautiful Halloween decorations adorning her $17 million mansion. The reality star took to Snapchat to give a sneak peek into her fall decor, showcasing an array of pumpkins and spooky adornments.

One of the photos captured the exquisite entryway, which featured black witch hats hanging from the archway above the front door. The door itself was surrounded an assortment of pumpkins in different hues, including white, black, and orange. Hay bales with cute scarecrows completed the festive display.

In addition to the stunning decor, Khloe also shared glimpses of her one-year-old son, Tatum, enjoying the Halloween ambiance. One adorable picture showed Tatum playfully leaning on a massive pumpkin almost as tall as him, while another showed him happily sitting on the floor amid smaller pumpkins.

Khloe recently treated her fans to a rare video of Tatum spending time at her home, which is conveniently located next door to his grandmother Kris Jenner’s residence. The sunny footage captured the little one splashing around in a fountain, wearing a white tank top and green pants. It was evident that Tatum was relishing his surroundings as he wandered around and explored different areas of the house.

While Khloe basked in the joy of her Halloween decorations and the love for her son, she couldn’t help but playfully tease her sister, Kourtney, for a small mistake on a Halloween gift. Kourtney had gifted Khloe an elaborate haunted gingerbread house, created The Solvang Bakery. However, the gingerbread rooftop, adorned with ghosts and pumpkins, mistakenly included the name of Khloe’s pet cat as only “Grey,” missing out on the “Kitty” part. Khloe took it in stride, jokingly mentioning the oversight on her Instagram Story.

