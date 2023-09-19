TikTok Star Remi Bader Receives Support After Addressing Trolls

TikTok star Remi Bader recently shared an emotional video, expressing her decision to no longer share her health journey due to relentless body-shaming comments from trolls. In response, Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to show her support for Bader. Posting a photo of Bader at a Victoria’s Secret event, Khloé wrote, “Just a little @remibader appreciation post. You are perfection just as you are. Exactly as you come. In all phases, you are perfection.”

Khloé’s message of love and support came in the wake of Bader’s tearful plea to end the negativity she faces daily on social media. Bader spoke about the hurtful comments she has received about her weight gain. She explained that while she initially wanted to share her health journey to inspire others, the constant body-shaming has taken a toll on her mental health. She made the difficult decision to prioritize her well-being and no longer share her physical health journey.

Bader expressed her frustration with individuals who claim to want the best for her but continue to make hurtful comments. Despite her efforts to avoid negative comments, she admitted that it’s difficult not to be affected them. However, she found solace in the overwhelming support she received from her followers, with over 4,750 positive comments on her latest video.

This story serves as a reminder of the negative impact of online trolling and the importance of standing up against body-shaming. Bader’s experience highlights the need for a more compassionate and supportive online environment. Celebrities like Khloé Kardashian using their platform to promote kindness and empathy can make a significant difference in combating internet trolls.

