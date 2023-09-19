Khloé Kardashian Channels Britney Spears in TikTok Video

Khloé Kardashian embraced her inner Britney Spears as she recreated the pop sensation’s iconic 2003 interview on CNN with Tucker Carlson. In the TikTok video, Khloé sported a blonde bob and chewed gum just like Britney did during the interview. She passionately spoke about her love for Pepsi and her sponsorship deal with the soft drink company.

Accompanied her makeup artist Ash K. Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, Khloé pulled off the Britney Spears look flawlessly. The two stars have expressed mutual admiration for each other in the past. Britney previously tweeted about Khloé and credited her for inspiring her hairstyle choices.

The TikTok video showcases the fun and playful side of Khloé Kardashian as she pays tribute to one of pop culture’s most memorable moments. It also highlights the close-knit relationship between celebrities, as they find inspiration in one another and support each other’s careers.

Khloé’s recreation of the Britney Spears interview serves as a reminder of the impact Britney had on popular culture during the early 2000s. The moment captured in the TikTok video showcases Britney’s endorsement deal with Pepsi and the cultural significance of her image at the time.

Overall, Khloé Kardashian’s TikTok video brings back nostalgia for Britney Spears’ fans and showcases the enduring influence of the pop star on current celebrities. It also highlights the power of social media platforms like TikTok, which allow celebrities to connect with their fans in a more personal and playful way.

