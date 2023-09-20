Khloe Kardashian Reveals Messy Play Area for True and Tatum at Her $17 Million Mansion

Khloe Kardashian recently gave her followers a glimpse inside her $17 million Hidden Hills mansion, showcasing the messy play area of her children, True and Tatum. The Good American co-founder shared videos on her Instagram Stories, capturing her kids playing with numerous toys spread out on a long table in their Los Angeles residence.

The recreation room where the play area is located features a large framed painting with abstract drawings of rabbits on the wall. In the center of the room, there is a second, larger table surrounded kids-sized chairs adorned with white, feathery seat cushions. Amongst the toys and furniture, Khloe called out to her youngest child, Tatum, capturing his attention briefly as he glanced over at the camera.

In addition to showing her children’s play area, Khloe has also shared photos of her impressive and luxurious glam room. Located within her Californian mansion, the glam room features a large countertop with tan drawers covering one wall. Above the counter is a massive mirror, reflecting the two glam chairs, a couch, and a photo of Marilyn Monroe.

Other elements of the glam room include a coffee corner with a coffee maker, a white table with a bowl of mini Polaroid photos, and a large vase filled with multicolored roses. Khloe revealed that the mini Polaroid photos hold special memories for her, as she enjoys looking through them from time to time.

Over the weekend, Khloe also shared snapshots of her son Tatum enjoying his toys in his nursery. The images captured him playing with blocks in a teal and orange bucket while sitting in a wooden cart. In the background, a giant white chair, dark brown wooden floors, and a chic fur rug added to the luxurious setting.

Khloe Kardashian’s mansion has been a subject of fascination for her followers, who have previously seen glimpses of her living room and fireplace area through her social media posts. The star’s home showcases her unique taste and opulent lifestyle.

