New Article: Khloe Kardashian Faces Accusations of Darkening Skin and “Blackfishing” with Bratz Doll Costume

Khloe Kardashian, a prominent figure in the world of fashion and reality TV, recently sparked controversy after sharing photos of her Halloween costume. Dressed as a Bratz doll, Khloe’s outfit was met with accusations of darkening her skin and engaging in a practice known as “Blackfishing.”

The criticism surrounding Khloe’s costume centered around her noticeably darker skin tone in the pictures. Fans argued that she did not need to alter her complexion to portray a Bratz doll accurately. Some even commented that they initially mistook her for a Black woman.

The term “blackfishing” was coined journalist Wanna Thompson in 2018 and refers to individuals who use makeup, hair products, and sometimes even surgery to appear Black on social media. It has been described as a form of appropriation, where white women profit and benefit from adopting elements of another race’s aesthetic while sidelining and neglecting genuine representation.

While Khloe’s Halloween costume choice is the latest incident to ignite this debate, it is not an isolated incident within the Kardashian family. Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s sister, has also faced similar accusations for appropriating Black culture, such as darkening her skin and wearing braided hairstyles.

The issue of cultural appropriation has become a significant topic of discussion in recent years, particularly within the fashion and entertainment industries. It raises questions about who has the right to engage with and profit from cultural practices and aesthetics that may hold deep cultural significance for marginalized communities.

As discussions around cultural appropriation continue, it is crucial to consider the experiences and perspectives of those whose cultures are being appropriated. Genuine representation and inclusivity should be prioritized, allowing underrepresented voices to be heard and acknowledged.

FAQ:

Q: What is “blackfishing”?

A: “Blackfishing” is a term coined to describe individuals, particularly white women, who use various methods, such as makeup, hair products, and sometimes surgery, to transform their appearance in a way that mimics Black features. It is seen as a form of cultural appropriation and raises questions about the commodification of Black aesthetics.

Q: Who has faced accusations of blackfishing in the past?

A: Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has faced accusations of blackfishing after heavily tanning her skin and styling her hair with wigs and braids for a music video. Kim Kardashian, Khloe’s sister, has also been criticized for appearing to darken her skin and wearing braided hairstyles. These are just a few examples within a broader discussion around cultural appropriation.