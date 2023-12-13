Australia’s Usman Khawaja Chooses Not to Display Written Messages on Shoes in First Test Against Pakistan

Australia’s opening batsman Usman Khawaja has decided not to wear any written messages on his shoes during the first Test against Pakistan, following regulations set the International Cricket Council (ICC). Khawaja had previously been spotted with the phrases “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right” on his batting spikes during training. However, ICC rules prohibit the display of personal messages on clothing or equipment without prior approval.

Khawaja had not informed his teammates or Cricket Australia about the messages before they were seen the media and photographers. The statements on his shoes reflect his views on the war in Gaza, which he has also shared on social media. While there are no specific ICC rules regarding players expressing such messages on social platforms, strict regulations are in place for international matches.

Cricket Australia released a statement supporting the rights of players to express personal opinions but emphasized the importance of upholding ICC rules. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed that he had spoken to Khawaja, who decided against wearing the statements on his shoes during the Test match. Cummins highlighted that the intention was not to cause controversy, and acknowledged Khawaja’s message of “all lives are equal” as an expression of unity rather than division.

The ICC’s regulations clearly outline the restrictions on players’ clothing and equipment in a comprehensive 68-page document. Political messages are not permitted without prior approval. While the ICC recognizes cricket’s potential to unite global communities, it emphasizes that the sport should not be used as a platform for divisive political issues.

Khawaja’s choice has garnered attention from the Australian government, with federal sports minister Anika Wells voicing her support. She emphasized the importance of athletes having a voice and expressing their views, while also maintaining the team’s obligations to the ICC. Despite not displaying the messages on his shoes, Khawaja’s decision has sparked conversations about the role of athletes in highlighting important issues while adhering to international cricket regulations.