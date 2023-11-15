Empowering the Youth: Navigating the Digital Age

Amidst the ever-growing influence of social media, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged the youth to exercise caution and mindfulness. While acknowledging the benefits of social media, Khattar warns of the potential misuse individuals with mischievous intentions, who propagate negativity. In this era of digital connectivity, it has become increasingly crucial for young people to remain vigilant and not succumb to the traps set those seeking to manipulate opinions.

In his interaction with the youth, Khattar emphasized the role of government initiatives like Digital India and Skill India, viewing them as opportunities for a brighter future. Encouraging youngsters to capitalize on these programs, the Chief Minister implores them to adopt a positive and open-minded attitude, facing challenges head-on. The belief in conquering difficulties as mere stepping stones towards success lies at the core of his message.

Young people face a myriad of temptations, such as drugs and harmful habits, which can derail their lives. Khattar advises the youth to firmly anchor themselves in the right direction, inspiring others to follow suit. He stresses the need to strike a balance between time and financial pursuits, recognizing time as a precious resource alongside monetary goals.

Additionally, the Chief Minister advocates the incorporation of yoga and meditation practices into daily routines as a means of nurturing mental and physical well-being. Staying engaged in purposeful work is not only essential for personal and professional growth but also acts as a deterrent to negative thoughts.

As technology continues to evolve, the power of social media in shaping opinions and influencing communities cannot be understated. However, the responsibility lies with the youth to navigate this digital landscape with discernment and resilience. By maintaining a positive and enlightened approach, young people have the ability to harness social media’s potential for progress and positive change.

