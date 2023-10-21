Twitter Reacts to Khamzat Chimaev’s Victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294

Khamzat Chimaev made a triumphant return to the middleweight division at UFC 294, defeating former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a thrilling co-main event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev’s dominant performance earned him a majority decision victory over Usman in the 185-pound title eliminator.

Twitter exploded with reactions to Chimaev’s impressive win. Commentators praised Chimaev’s methodical approach in the fight, noting that he was more strategic compared to his previous bout against Burns. Conor McGregor commended Usman for taking on the short-notice replacement and saw it as a smart move to solidify his legacy. However, McGregor also acknowledged the questions surrounding Chimaev’s abilities and highlighted the unpredictable nature of the fight.

Many Twitter users praised Chimaev’s dominant performance, particularly his ground game in the first round. They highlighted the challenge faced Usman, who took the fight on short notice, and questioned the impact it had on his endurance and stamina throughout the match.

There were also calls for Usman to be more aggressive in testing Chimaev’s takedown defense, rather than solely focusing on defending against his opponent’s maneuvers. Some observers noted the lack of action in the second round, suggesting that both fighters were recovering from the intense opening round.

The fight went down to the wire, with Chimaev’s second and third effort on a crucial takedown in the final round proving to be a significant turning point. Despite some criticism of Chimaev’s performance in the second round, many Twitter users hailed his victory as a well-deserved triumph.

Ultimately, Twitter was filled with praise for both fighters, with many acknowledging Usman’s impressive effort on short notice. Julian Marquez even declared Usman the real winner in his mind, recognizing the magnitude of his performance.

While opinions varied on the overall quality of the fight, it was clear that Chimaev’s victory had made a lasting impression. His undefeated record and signature win over Usman solidified his position as an emerging force in the middleweight division.

Sources:

– Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews)

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA)

– John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA)

– Matthew Wells (@MrMWells)

– Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal)

– José Youngs (@JoseYoungs)

– Clay Guida (@clayguida)

– Chris Clements (@menaceclements)

– Jimi Manuwa (@POSTERBOYJM)

– Kevin Iole (@KevinI)

– Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost)

– Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA)

– Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius)

– Paulo Costa (Borrachinha) (@BorrachinhaMMA)

– Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson)

– Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori)

– Dillon Danis (@dillondanis)

– Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq)

– Julian Marquez (@JMarquezMMA)

– Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje)

– Arnold Allen (@Arnoldbfa)