KFC’s $20 Fill-Up Box: Customer Dissatisfaction and Taste Review

Now more than ever, people are searching for affordable ways to feed their entire family. In response to this, KFC has introduced a fill-up box priced at just $20. The box includes 12 nuggets, four biscuits, four pieces of chicken, french fries, and four sauce options. Customers can choose between original and crispy chicken and the sauce options include KFC sauce, buffalo ranch, classic ranch, honey BBQ, and honey mustard.

However, TikTok users and commenters on Reddit are expressing their dissatisfaction with the fill-up box. Despite the video’s original poster claiming that it can feed a whole village, many commenters disagree. Some users believe that the box would only serve one person, while others argue that it falls short of being a complete meal.

The discontent extends to Reddit as well. One user on the r/fastfood subreddit expressed that the fill-up box would only provide a partial filling, suggesting the addition of sandwiches and a drink. Another commenter opined that the box is not worth the $20 price tag as it lacks a beverage.

It is apparent that customers do not share KFC’s CMO Nick Chavez’s belief that the fill-up box is suitable for an entire family. Despite Chavez’s claim that it simplifies meal-time and can serve as a pizza substitute for his own family, customer feedback suggests otherwise.

In terms of taste, one TikTok user found the nuggets to be “really good” when paired with KFC sauce. However, they felt that the biscuits were slightly overdone while the fries were solid.

In conclusion, despite KFC’s intention of offering an affordable family meal option, customer feedback indicates disappointment in the portion size and lack of satisfaction with the fill-up box. Further adjustments might be necessary to meet customer expectations and preferences.

Sources:

– Mashed (original article)