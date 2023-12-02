The KeyShot Colorway Rendering Challenge: Showcasing the Power of Creativity

KeyShot, a leading player in the 3D rendering industry, is inviting designers to join “The KeyShot Colorway Rendering Challenge” and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. This unique competition encourages participants to explore KeyShot’s extensive color library and render their chosen product in multiple color variants. The challenge is open to all designers, providing an opportunity to showcase their creativity and skills.

To participate in the challenge, designers need to download and install KeyShot’s latest 2023 software and use the trial code KSCOLOR23 to gain free access. With the upgraded features, including the enhanced color library, 3D Paint, and CMF Documentation, participants can create stunning renders of their products. Once the renderings are complete, designers can share their work on Instagram uploading visuals and using the hashtag #KeyShotColorway.

The competition will be judged a panel of experts, including Karim Merchant (KeyShot Senior Industrial Design & Creative Specialist), Saskia Failla (KeyShot Creative Specialist), and Jan Simon (KeyShot Product Manager). Winners will receive a free one-year subscription to KeyShot Pro and KeyShot Web, as well as one-week access to KeyShot Farms cloud rendering with 64-cores. Additionally, they will gain access to a Rendering Masterclass conducted Will Gibbons. Winning designs will be showcased on KeyShot’s Blog, Social Media, Newsletter, and even the KeyShot Startup Window, reaching thousands of KeyShot users worldwide.

The KeyShot Colorway Challenge has already seen some incredible entries on Instagram. Benoit Fraylon, for example, captivated with his color explorations of the Lamborghini Revuelto, showcasing various finishes such as matte silver, chrome, electric blue, and an intriguing granite pattern. Caleb Taylor, on the other hand, reimagined a vintage Apple QuickTake camera as a compact iPhone-inspired action cam, featuring adjustable screens and beautiful color options. Bradley Brister’s entry portrayed Meindl’s outdoor boots in their natural environment, displaying vibrant and nature-friendly color schemes. Glen Cordle demonstrated his creativity through different CMF options for the Porsche Carrera’s seat, ranging from bold red and black to classic houndstooth and suede. Rob Adams brought life to the timeless fountain pen experimenting with diverse colors, including a striking fire-inspired variant and even a transparent version.

Join the KeyShot Colorway Rendering Challenge and let your imagination soar. Show the world the transformative power of color in design. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to win amazing prizes. The challenge ends on December 8th, 2023. Participate now and leave your mark!

FAQ:

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the KeyShot Colorway Rendering Challenge?

A: The challenge is open to all designers.

Q: How can I access KeyShot’s latest 2023 software for the challenge?

A: Designers can download a free trial of KeyShot’s latest 2023 software using the trial code KSCOLOR23.

Q: When is the deadline for submission?

A: The KeyShot Colorway Rendering Challenge ends on December 8th, 2023.