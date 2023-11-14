An Insightful Overview of Quantum-Safe Cryptography: Key Takeaways from the PKI Consortium Conference

In early November, cybersecurity and cryptography experts gathered in Amsterdam for the PKI Consortium’s conference on quantum-safe cryptography. The event focused on the technical details of post-quantum cryptographic algorithms and discussed the implementation challenges organizations face in adopting quantum-resistant cryptography.

The PKI Consortium, a non-profit organization comprising public and private member organizations from around the world, organized the conference. This marked their second conference on post-quantum cryptography, following the first one in Ottawa, Canada.

To provide our readers with key insights from the conference, we have summarized some of the top takeaways and lessons learned:

1. Beyond “Post-Quantum”: Industry professionals emphasize the need to move away from the term “post-quantum cryptography” and instead adopt terms like “quantum-resistant” or “quantum-safe” cryptography. Chris Hickman, Chief Security Officer at KeyFactor, highlights that this technological shift is an evolution of security and requires immediate attention.

2. Start planning now: Experts stress the importance of planning and preparing for post-quantum cryptography as soon as possible. Waiting until cryptographic relevant quantum computers (CRQCs) arrive leaves organizations vulnerable. Implementing a hybrid quantum security strategy that combines classical and post-quantum algorithms can provide interim protection during the transition phase.

3. Conduct a cryptographic inventory and risk analysis: Many organizations lack awareness of where and how they use cryptography within their networks. Performing a comprehensive inventory and risk assessment is crucial for understanding the current cryptography landscape and preparing for the migration to quantum-safe algorithms.

Overall, the conference shed light on the urgency of quantum-safe cryptography and the need for organizations to proactively address the challenges it poses. By staying informed and taking early steps towards migration, organizations can ensure the security of their systems in a post-quantum world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is post-quantum cryptography?

A: Post-quantum cryptography refers to cryptographic algorithms and schemes that are resistant to attacks from quantum computers, which have the potential to break traditional encryption algorithms.

Q: What is the PKI Consortium?

A: The PKI Consortium is a non-profit organization that brings together public and private member organizations from around the world to advance the deployment, operation, and management of public key infrastructures (PKIs).

Q: Why is planning for post-quantum cryptography important?

A: Planning and preparing for post-quantum cryptography is crucial as quantum computers advance. It allows organizations to mitigate the risks associated with quantum attacks and ensures a smooth transition to quantum-safe algorithms.

Q: What is a hybrid quantum security strategy?

A: A hybrid quantum security strategy combines classical cryptographic algorithms with post-quantum algorithms. This approach provides protection against both current threats and potential attacks from quantum computers.